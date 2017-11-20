'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 News, Updates: Fans Campaign for Justice for Jeff Atkins

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy The cast and crew of "13 Reasons Why" have been filming season 2 since June.

The sophomore season of "13 Reasons Why" won't return until spring of 2018, and details about it are still few and far between. Ahead of the new season, actor Brandon Larracuente recently reminded fans that justice should be served to his character, star baseball player Jeff Atkins.

Last week, Larracuente took to Instagram to share an old behind-the-scenes photo from the "13 Reasons Why" production. The photo showed one of the most sensitive moments in the series, where Jeff's face was covered in blood. Shortly after posting time, fans started to leave comments on the photo, with most saying, "Jeff deserved better."

It can be recalled that in the first season, fans were shocked by the sudden and untimely death of the character. While it remains to be seen if his death will be one of the focal points of the new season, fans are hopeful that season 2 will shed light on what happened to Jeff and why the series didn't keep him around for longer.

Aside from Jeff's, another storyline that fans hope the new season to revisit is Hannah's storyline. According to reports, showrunner Brian Yorkey originally planned to reboot the series with an all-new cast. However, he realized that Hannah's story deserves a continuation since her suicide is rich with dramatic possibilities. Luckily for fans, Yorkey said in a previous interview that season 2 would explore the aftermath of Hannah's suicide.

"There is a lot that's unfinished. All of these characters are not done with grieving this loss and coming to terms with it," said the showrunner. He also teased that the upcoming season would have "more answers than ever before," although it remains to be seen if what happened to Jeff would tie into it as well.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 does not have a premiere date yet, but it is rumoured to be released sometime in the middle of next year.