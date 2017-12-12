'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Plot, Spoilers: Selena Gomez Shares Excitement as Filming Wraps

"13 Reasons Why" finished filming the second season last week. Executive producer Selena Gomez shared her excitement over what's up ahead on the Netflix drama.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy There will no longer be taped statements for "13 Reasons Why" season 2.

Gomez posted a photo of the show's wrap party on Monday on her Instagram. It featured "13 Reasons Why" leads Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker) and Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), along with other actors like Ajiona Alexus (Sheri Holland), Michele Selene Ang (Courtney Crimsen), Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker) and Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey).

The actress wrote in the caption that amid the good and bad reviews and reactions, "13 Reasons Why" will remain committed to helping start a conversation in its return on Netflix. Gomez perhaps alluded to the criticisms that the show glorified suicide among teens but it also highlighted the glaring mental health problems affecting a young generation.

And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back. Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Despite the show's controversial start, Golden Globes recognized its lead actress with a nomination under the Best Actress - Drama category. Langford could not believe her luck while Gomez congratulated the show's star in another post on social media.

Meanwhile, "13 Reasons Why" season 2 will still star Langford despite her character's suicide. There will be no more taped statements though and some of the characters will also take the center stage alongside new players.

Showrunner Brian Yorkey stated that while Hannah's story was completely told in season 1, there are still 12 other characters with unique point-of-views about Hannah's death. Thus, their stories will be the explored in season 2.

"For those that Hannah left behind, that story is just beginning. The story of their recovery is just beginning," Yorkey said. "Season 2 is also about healing and about how we go on because people always say that you have to go on, but how do we after something like that?"

Netflix has not yet announced when "13 Reasons Why" drops on the streaming platform. It's assumed that the show will be out in mid-2018.