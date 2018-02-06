Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional photo for '13 Reasons Why'

Actor Miles Heizer revealed that the second season of "13 Reasons Why" will continue to discuss "taboo topics."

Speaking with Us Weekly, the actor who plays the role of Alex Standall in the controversial teen drama on Netflix claimed that their show is just one of the few that sticks to the real-life situations that young people deal with today.

According to the actor, the cast and the people behind the show feel that it is their responsibility to make their viewers relate to the situations that they portray so they can share a positive message. They also want to remind their young audience that they can talk to someone if they are dealing with the serious issues that were being played out in the show.

He also mentioned that the producers made sure that there are resources present on the set who the cast can talk to regarding the plight of their characters.

Heizer kept mum about Alex's fate in "13 Reasons Why" season 2, but he promised that there are a lot of things to look forward to in the show.

"I will say we took the issues that were present in season 1 and made sure that they are present in season 2," Heizer stated. "We really went head first into all of these things that people thought were taboo and talked about them anyway ... if anything, we're even more open about the taboo topics from season 1 and we dive in deeper."

Meanwhile, another cast member Dylan Minnette told Seventeen that his character Clay Jensen's friend Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langdon, will still be a huge part of season 2 despite taking her own life at the end of the first season.

"I think that you'll see more interactions between Hannah and some other characters we haven't seen before," the actor stated.

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date of "13 Reasons Why" season 2.