'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Spoilers: Hannah's Schoolmates to Speak Up About Her Death

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional photo for '13 Reasons Why'

Hannah's (Katherine Langford) life before she committed suicide will be further viewed through the eyes of her friends and classmates in the upcoming season of "13 Reasons Why."

As spoilers revealed, the new storyline will kick-start a few months after that fateful day young Hannah killed herself, leaving 13 audio tapes to explain why she did it. Although she is technically dead, Hannah will still be featured in season 2, this time, in flashbacks as the students at Liberty High remember her before she passed away.

There will be marked changes in the new installment, including the voiceover, which will no longer be Hannah's. The cassette tapes will also no longer be the center of the story. Instead, Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, revealed in January that more characters would be introduced. These new additions will be shedding light on Hannah's whereabouts before she committed suicide.

"I think that you'll see more interactions between Hannah and some other characters we haven't seen before," Minnette teased. "I think that's interesting because in season one, whenever there was a flashback, it was either Hannah or Clay's flashback and either Clay or Hannah or both were always in it. Now, maybe there will be a flashback they're not in and you can learn more about something else. I thought that was pretty cool," the actor added.

Meanwhile, singer-actress Selena Gomez, who is one of the series' executive producers, is said to be still very much involved in the show. Miles Heizer, who plays Alex, recently revealed that she continued to oversee the production even while recovering from her kidney transplant last year. Gomez stood by the show when it drew flak from critics for its portrayal of sensitive issues, including rape. She maintained that they were only mirroring the realities happening in a teenager's life.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 is expected to premiere sometime this year.