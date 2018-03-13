Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional image for '13 Reasons Why'

Hannah Baker may have died in season 1 of "13 Reasons Why," but that does not mean she will be absent come the second cycle.

Fans have already known for a while now that Katherine Langford, the actress who portrays Hannah, will be back to reprise her role in season 2. In a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the Australian beauty echoed what she has said in the past about her character in the new season.

"The Hannah in season 1, she's gone, but, you know, she's still there this season, but I would prepare audiences to see a different Hannah this season," she said.

Plot details about the upcoming seasons are scarce though it has been said that the story will focus more on the other characters of the show as well. Langford, for one, is looking forward to sharing those stories with fans when the series hits Netflix.

"You'll have to wait and see," she said. "We just finished season 2 last year, and it was a very different season to season 1 for a lot of reasons, but I'm super grateful that I was asked back, because I think that there was—there's so much left to tell and I'm really glad we got to focus on some important storylines for other characters."

The cast has also gotten bigger for the second season of show executive produced by Selena Gomez. A number of new faces were tapped to portray new characters. Some of these new cast members include Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Anne Winters, and Kelli O'Hara.

Rounding out the roster are Ben Lawson, Jake Weber, Brenda Strong, Meredith Monroe, and R.J. Brown. Of course, it would not be the same without the returning characters, so fans can expect to see them as well.

"13 Reasons Why" does not have a release date yet.