13 Reasons Why Season 2 Updates: Actor Teases Plot Next Season Can 'Blow People's Minds'

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promo image for '13 Reasons Why'

The second episode of "13 Reasons Why" will continue to stir a lot of painful conversations among viewers, according to one of the casts of the show.

In an interview with season 2 cast member Wilson Cruz, the upcoming season of the highly-controversial Netflix drama depicting teen suicide will "blow people's minds."

The actor who will reprise his role as the Baker family lawyer Dennis Vasquez told TooFab during the TrevorLIVE LA event teased what viewers should look forward to next season.

"I can tell you that I play the lawyer on the show and I'm in every episode, so let that tell you whatever that tells you," the actor stated. "But I think the story and the performances itself are going to blow people's minds and I'm really proud of the fact that it is a catalyst for conversations for parents and kids to talk about issues that are really difficult to talk about."

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" dealt with the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who killed herself by cutting her wrist in her bathtub. She left 13 recorded tapes where she mentioned the names of the people who she blamed for her decision to commit suicide.

But since Hannah's story had been explored, Cruz revealed that the show's upcoming season will provide a lot of different sides to the story. "You're going to see the story told through a different lens, through many different lenses," he also stated.

Meanwhile, executive producer Joy Gorman told the press during Teen Vogue's LA Summit that they are almost done filming the episodes for season 2. She also wished that Alisha Boe's character Jessica, Hannah's former friend who had been sexually assaulted by Justin Prentice's character Bryce, would survive the exposure of the incident after Hannah talked about it in the tapes. The executive producer also said that she is hoping to see Bryce pay for his crimes since he also assaulted Hannah which led her to ultimately end her life.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of "13 Reasons Why" season 2.