'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Updates: Clay Jensen Still Deals With The Tapes' Aftermath Next Season

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional image for '13 Reasons Why'

Dylan Minnette dropped more information about the fate of Clay Jensen in "13 Reasons Why" season 2.

In a Facebook Live interview with Yahoo! News, the actor said that his character will continue his struggle to move forward after the events that happened in the show's first season.

"Clay's trying to live his life ... but I think Hannah, his life with her, and everything with the tapes, is the biggest thing that's ever happened to him, and I don't think he'll ever be able to escape it, no matter how hard he tries," Minnette said in the interview.

The actor also mentioned that the second season of "13 Reasons Why" will feature a couple of months of time jump after the events that happened in the first season. Fans of the series will also find out that a lot has happened in Clay's life in between the events. "You're playing catch-up when you start, and you see where Clay's at."

Aside from Minnette, the next season of "13 Reasons Why" will feature the return of most of its original stars like Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Alex Standall, Miles Heinzer as Alex Standall, and Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey.

Buzzfeed also reported that the new season will introduce new characters like the mischievous kid named Cyrus portrayed by Bryce Cass, Cyrus's artsy sister named Mackenzie, played by Chelsea Alden, the fierce litigator named Sonya, played by Allison Miller, the track star named Nina, played by Samantha Logan, the new head cheerleader Chloe, played by Anne Winters, the anti-bully advocate Jackie, played by Kelli O'Hara, and the popular high school coach named Rick, played by Ben Lawson.

Netflix is expected to release the second season of "13 Reasons Why" in 2018.