15 Games That Could Also Benefit From Getting the Remake Treatment

Fans are still super excited about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" even though there's still no release date attached to it, and it's been years since it was first announced.

To many fans, it doesn't really matter that it's taking so long to develop the remake, because the most important thing is that it will, at long last, finally be made.

Of course, "Final Fantasy 7" is not the only title that is deserving of a remake, as there are numerous titles from the past that could benefit from getting that treatment as well.

PlayStation One JRPGs

1. "Final Fantasy 9"

Steam A screenshot from "Final Fantasy 9"

An obvious selection, but one that warrants mentioning anyway because "Final Fantasy 9" is considered by many as one of the best entries in the series.

This has a chance of happening, too, as "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" director Takashi Katano previously told the International Business Times UK that because games in the series released on older platforms are tougher to remaster, it's "far more likely" for them to just do a remake of one of those PS1 titles. What this means is that there is still a chance for a "Final Fantasy 9 Remake" to be announced in the future.

2. "Persona 2: Innocent Sin"

Fans who have fallen in love with this current generation's "Persona 5" may be curious about what the series was like in its earlier days.

Plenty of people would probably enjoy being reintroduced to the series, and "Persona 2: Innocent Sin" is one of the earlier gems to emerge from this franchise.

3. "Chrono Trigger"

Steam/Square Enix A screenshot from "Chrono Trigger"

It's somewhat surprising that "Chrono Trigger" has not gotten remade yet given just how influential and iconic the original game was.

Trying to improve upon a masterpiece may be difficult to do, but many fans would definitely love to see the developers try.

PlayStation 2 RPGs

1. "Rogue Galaxy"

PlayStation official website A screenshot from "Rogue Galaxy"

"Rogue Galaxy" is a real treat for those who value gameplay over everything else and it stands as one of the forgotten classics of the PS2 era.

Remaking it and fleshing out the plot a little further could make it an even better title.

2. "Suikoden 3"

Konami A screenshot from "Suikoden 3"

"Suikoden 3" had a near-impossible task to fulfill as it had to serve as the follow-up to the beloved "Suikoden 2."

This RPG did not receive the appreciation it deserved when it was first released, so remaking it may be a way to fix that.

3. The "Xenosaga" games

PlayStation official website A screenshot from "Xenosaga 3"

The trilogy needs to be included here because going with just one "Xenosaga" game to remake would be insufficient.

Interestingly enough, a recent report from Gematsu noted that the folks at Bandai Namco recently filed a trademark for "Also Sprach Zarathustra," which was the subtitle of the third "Xenosaga" game. That could be a clue that a remake or at least a remaster is in the works.

Nintendo GameCube RPGs

1. "Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door"

Nintendo A promotional image for "Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door"

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a huge hit for the company, but its game library could still use a boost.

Reviving the "Paper Mario" series could be a good way to get even more RPG fans interested in the Switch.

2. "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker"

Nintendo A screenshot from "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Walker"

Though it divided fans at first, "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" eventually did win most people over with its distinct visuals and engaging brand of gameplay.

An open-world game featuring "Wind Waker's" cel-shaded visuals has the potential to be truly spectacular, and many fans would probably jump at the opportunity to see it.

3. "Tales of Symphonia"

Steam A screenshot from "Tales of Symphonia"

"Tales of Symphonia" is a title many fans of the "Tales" series point to as the high point for the franchise thanks to its twist-filled storyline and characters that players just cannot help empathizing with.

The GameCube graphics have aged quite a bit, so remaking this classic would make it more appealing to younger gamers.

Platformers

1. "Psychonauts"

Psychonauts official website A screenshot from "Psychonauts"

"Psychonauts" is arguably getting more love now than it did back when it was first released in 2005.

With a sequel on the way, remaking the original could be a good way to get fans more invested in this franchise.

2. "Rayman 2: The Great Escape"

Platformers aren't as prevalent now as they were in previous decades, but there's still a way to bring that genre back.

"Rayman 2: The Great Escape" was a solid platformer when it was first released and bringing it back now could get more fans interested in the genre.

3. "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time"

There was a time not too long ago when the "Prince of Persia" series was a big deal in gaming.

It's safe to say that those days have passed, but it would be interesting to see how the series would fare now.

Rockstar Games

1. "Red Dead Revolver"

Rockstar Games A promotional screenshot from "Red Dead Revolver"

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is coming out this year, and it's expected to be one of the most memorable titles released this year.

Should "Red Dead Redemption 2" live up to the hype, it could be a wise move to remake the first entry in the series.

2. "Bully"

Rockstar Games A promotional screenshot from "Bully"

Rumors are still floating around about a possible sequel, and it's telling that those managed to capture the attention of so many people online.

If the folks over at Rockstar aren't willing to sign off on doing a full-fledged sequel, fans would probably settle for a remake of the original "Bully."

3. "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas"

Rockstar Games A promotional screenshot from "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas"

The "Grand Theft Auto" series is one of the most valuable entertainment properties in history and it's come a long way since CJ starred in "San Andreas."

Still, it's easy to imagine a remake of "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" being hugely successful, and there are fans out there hoping that Rockstar will give the go-ahead for that project.