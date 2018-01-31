1982 Record Holder for Fastest Time in 'Dragster' Gets Disqualified After Cheating Claims

Facebook/atariboxofficial Promotional picture for the Ataribox.

Recent reports have revealed that gamer who has dominated "Dragster" on the Atari 2600 console has been removed from the records he set in the databases of both Guinness World Records and Twin Galaxies. The removal came after scrutiny and evidence that suggest that he cheated.

According to reports, Todd Rogers is the name of the gamer who scored a total time of 5.51 seconds in the racing game, which earned him a spot in the history of the game and in the Guinness World Records as the fastest time and the longest-standing record. Rogers established his spot in history in 1982 and it has since been his spot to hold, with the closest time to beating him being 5.57 seconds. However, he has recently come under scrutiny under the fact that he allegedly cheated to get the score.

The scrutiny was instigated by a video game player and computer engineer named Eric Koziel, who constructed a frame by frame model to show that the fastest time that anyone will take to complete "Dragster" is 5.57 seconds. As a result of the evidence that piled up against him, Rogers has been removed from the databases of Guinness World Records and Twin Galaxies.

"Twin Galaxies is Guinness World Records' trusted advisor on video game high scores and as such, we rely on it to monitor high score gaming records and handle any and all disputes that occur within its community," Guinness told Kotaku via email. "Consequently, we have removed the Guinness World Records title for Longest-standing video game record from our records database, along with any other records that Mr. Rogers currently holds and we will continue to partner with Twin Galaxies for further video game record verification."

Rogers maintains that he did not cheat and that he disagrees with the decision. Regardless, he applauds their efforts on establishing that cheating is never acceptable in the gaming world.