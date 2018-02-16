'2 Broke Girls' Star Kat Dennings to Lead New ABC Comedy from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Scribe

Kat Dennings will go from being a broke girl to a hotel guest specialist in her new comedy series. The actress, who starred on CBS' "2 Broke Girls" from 2011 to 2017, will lead a new but still untitled show from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" writer Justin Noble.

ABC confirmed the pilot, which will also have Dennings as producer. The premise is based on the book and popular blog "How May We Hate You?" that centers on the workers of a high-end resort hotel.

Dennings role is Ellie, who takes care of the hotel's rich and privileged clients. It's not a total departure from her previous TV persona, Max, on "2 Broke Girls." The other characters in this workplace comedy have not yet been cast. Producers are still looking for an actor who will play Gabe, Ellie's male best friend.

Since the actress' last show ended, Dennings has been one of the most sought-after television stars for the pilot season. She also shot another series, "Dallas & Rob" with John Cena, which will stream on YouTube Red. Dennings also landed the lead role in "Dollface," a light drama series on Hulu.

If ABC picks up the hotel comedy to full series, however, Dennings might have to drop her other projects or delay its production. After all, her presence on network comedy reaches more audience.

Starring in "2 Broke Girls" hasn't been a critical success as the show had its share of negative reviews. Despite this, the sitcom aired for six seasons on CBS and earned a lucrative syndication deal. It also has a solid group of fans who will likely be delighted in watching Dennings in a similar show again.

Outside of television, Dennings is also known for her roles in the early "Thor" movies with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. The actress is also popular for the indie and quirky film "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" with Michael Cera.