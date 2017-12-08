2 Injured, 1 Dead in Ongoing Southern California Wildfires

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two people were confirmed to suffer from injuries during the ongoing wildfires in California, reports claimed.

A report revealed that the victims sustained wounds from a new spot called the Lilac Fire, located around 45 miles north of San Diego. But the officials refuse to release the extent of the injuries as well as the current conditions of the burn victims.

Meanwhile, CBS News revealed that a woman was found dead Wednesday night at a car crash that happened in the Wheeler Canyon area of Santa Paula. The car crash happened in the height of the mandatory evacuation order to save lives from the Thomas Fire.

In a statement shared with The Associated Press, Ventura County sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue revealed that the car was discovered off the roadway. He claimed that the situation looked like a single-car crash, and no foul play has been suspected. The name of the woman and the cause of death was unreleased, but the investigators were still trying to find out if the death is connected with the wildfires.

Aside from the Lilac Fire, another new fire spot emerged Thursday in Riverside County called the Liberty Fire. Both hot spots are being sustained by the combination of the Santa Ana winds as well as low humidity.

A report from ABC also claimed that over 5,000 firefighters had been deployed to deal with the first four wildfires, including the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, the Creek Fire in Kagel Canyon, the Skirball Fire near Los Angeles, as well as the Rye Fire in Santa Clarita.

In a statement reported by CNN, Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Thomas Kruschke revealed that the firefighters are doing everything that they can to contain the situation. "Honestly, the firefighters are taking a beating, but we have to acknowledge the residents because they're taking a beating, too, but they're cooperating with our orders," he stated.