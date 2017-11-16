2017 Game Awards News: Everything to Know

Facebook/thegameawards Promotional picture for the 2017 Game Awards.

The nominees for this years highly anticipated Game Awards have been revealed. Voting will continue until next month, but here is the list of game titles that have made it on the prestigious event. Furthermore, the fourth annual awarding ceremony will be available on livestream on the day of the announcements.

Game of the Year nominees have been revealed to be "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Super Mario Odyssey," "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," "Persona 5," and "Horizon Zero Dawn." Meanwhile, nominees for Best Game Direction are the following: "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," and "Super Mario Odyssey."

For Best Narrative, nominees include "What Remains of Edith Finch," "NieR: Automata," "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," and "Horizon Zero Dawn." The lengthy list is filled up with 102 game titles. Of the most notable, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" appears thrice in the list, while fan-favorite "Destiny 2" appeared in six categories: Best Music Score, Best Action Game, Best Multiplayer, Best Art Direction, Best Audio Design, and Best Ongoing Game.

According to reports, the 2017 Game Awards added two new categories: The Student Game Award and the Best Ongoing Game. For the former, the nominees include game developer Hideo Kojima, Supercell's Ilkka Paananen, and Bethesda's Todd Howard. Meanwhile, the latter features "PUBG," "Destiny 2, and "Overwatch."

The 2017 Game Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will be done on Dec. 7, and it will feature the debut performance of The Games Award orchestra. Livestream options are available, and it will begin the coverage of the highly anticipated event at 8:30 p.m. EST for those in New York and 5:30 p.m. EST for those in Los Angeles. Furthermore, a video for the nominee announcement was also released.