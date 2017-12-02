2017 L.A. Auto Show News: Toyota Unveils New Off Road Concept

Toyota official website Promotional picture for the Toyota FT-AC.

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled a new concept for their off-road lineup during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Future Toyota Adventure Concept, or FT-AC as dubbed by Toyota, is currently limited to a design experiment.

"FT-AC is perfect for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure on their weekend getaways," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division, as reported by The Auto Channel. "No matter the roads, the activities, or the people, FT-AC sparks authentic fun and conversation."

As a strict design experiment, the FT-AC has yet to have details on what will power it under the hood. However, Toyota has revealed that it will probably feature an all-wheel-drive system, advanced torque vectoring, and gasoline as fuel. They will also be attempting to introduce a hybrid power system by integrating electric capabilities as the power source. Variable terrain settings will be provided in order to expand and maximize the capabilities of the off-road vehicle. As such, the wheels are expected to be equipped with maximum traction control and grip.

Further reports also reveal that the FT-AC will be built with a body protection, fog lights, tow hooks, and LED headlights. The off-road automotive will also have support for infrared cameras on the side mirrors. Meanwhile, the profile of the vehicle will be accentuated and optimized with wide fenders meant to increase the longevity of the FT-AC.

Aside from the rugged features of the FT-AC, Toyota has also revealed that they will be mounting wireless connectivity to enable faster video uploading, specifically for those who would like to share their adventures. As for the overall look, Toyota believes that it might resemble the RAV4. There is no release date yet on the FT-AC, but more information is expected to be released in the coming months.