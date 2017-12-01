2017 LA Auto Show News: 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Unveiled

Lincoln official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus.

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus has landed in the showroom during this year's Los Angeles Auto Show. It is expected to be the replacement of the Lincoln MKX and is set to offer more than a rebranding as experts believe that this might be Ford's move to reincarnate its luxury line.

"Today's luxury customers crave personally crafted experiences that reflect not only their loyalty to the brand, but their individuality," said Lincoln Motor's director of marketing, sales, and service Robert Parker in a statement. "That's what Lincoln clients can expect. In fact, it's what initiatives like The Lincoln Way – the brand's largest investment ever in personalized client services and experiences – are all about."

According to reports, the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus will feature a newly redesigned exterior. It will now showcase a rectangular grille and headlights. Furthermore, the interior takes its inspiration from the Lincoln MKX but this time offers the consumers with a powerful 19-speaker Revel audio system and a 12-3-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster display that can interact with most of the controls of the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. The upcoming vehicle will also have support for Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Andoird Auto compatibility.

Furthermore, the Lincoln Nautilus will be offered in two variants: one that is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is capable of 245 horsepower, and another that is powered by a 2.7-liter V6 engine that is capable of churning out 335 horsepower. For both variants, the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus will come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

There is no official release date and price point yet for the highly-anticipated luxury car. However, fans are expecting to have more information in the coming months leading up to 2018. In the meantime, the MKX remains to be Lincoln's best-selling model in the U.S. As to whether or not the Lincoln Nautilus can beat its predecessor's record, fans will have to wait and see.