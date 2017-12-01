2017 LA Auto Show News: Infiniti Unveils New Engine Technology in 2019 QX50

Infiniti official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Infiniti QX50.

This year's Auto Show held in Los Angeles has seen through some groundbreaking technology, and it seems that luxury automaker, Infiniti, refused to back down in the face of competition as they have unveiled the 2019 Infiniti QX50 SUV. Aside from the iconic design, the new SUV is expected to feature some new engine technology.

According to reports, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is the first production car to feature a variable-compression ratio engine. The company is referring to it as the VC Turbo engine, and they claim that it essentially combines the power output of a 2.0-liter tubocharged engine with the pound per feet torque of a four-cylinder diesel engine. As a result, Infiniti has seemingly been successful in creating an SUV that does not sacrifice power for fuel efficiency. As such, the VX Turbo engine will offer options from 8:1 for power to 14:1 for economy.

Aside from targeting fuel efficiency, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 does not seem to want to lose speed too, as the company claims that it can reach zero to 62 miles per hour in about 6.3 seconds, with a top speed of 143 miles per hour. Furthermore, the engine will be capable of churning out 268 horsepower, 280 pound per feet torque, and a maximum rev of 4,400 rpm, which is more than the usual 1,700 rpm that diesel engines are known for.

While Infiniti has certainly worked out the features that will be under the hood, it seems that they have also focused on the interior. Further reports reveal that it has been created to feature a comfortable room, wherein drivers and passengers can move freely. The cockpit will also feature the latest driver assisting technology of Infiniti.

There is no official release date yet for the 2019 Infiniti QX50, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.