2018 Aston Martin Vantage Release Date, Specs News: Teaser Confirms Debut on Nov. 21

Twitter/astonmartin A teaser image for the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage.

The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will make its world premiere later this month. Before the overhauled British sports car is unveiled, a few details have already been revealed.

Earlier this week, Aston Martin released a new teaser image for the next-generation Vantage. The promotional picture does not feature the sports car; instead, it focuses on the piercing blue eyes of a wolf. The social media post came with the hashtag #BeautifulWontBeTamed and confirmed the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage's debut on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The British automaker previously released two other teaser images, showing the new Vantage's headlights and taillights albeit under drapes.

Though official details for the upcoming sports car have not been revealed yet, it is expected to be heavily inspired by the bespoke DB10 coupe used by James Bond in the 2015 movie "Spectre."

According to Autocar, the 2018 Vantage will be built using a new aluminum architecture, which is a shorter version of the platform used by the DB11.

The entry-level sports car will be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine produced by Mercedes-AMG. It will produce 503 horsepower and 498 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain will be mated with either a six-speed manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

In terms of speed, it will be able to go from 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in about four seconds and attain a top speed of 187 mph. These numbers are a significant improvement compared to the Vantage's predecessor which had a time of 4.8 seconds.

Sometime later, Aston Martin will also offer the 2018 Vantage with a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This will be the same powertrain used by the V12 DB11.

Official details for the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will be announced during the press event on Nov. 21. The upcoming sports car is also expected to make an appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of the month.