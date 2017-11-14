2018 Bentley Continental GT3 Release Date, Specs News: Second-Gen Race Car Unveiled

Bentley A promotional image for the 2018 Bentley Continental GT3.

Bentley recently unveiled the second-generation Continental GT3 designed for the 2018 motorsport season.

The 2018 Continental GT3 builds upon the success of its predecessor, which was released four years ago. The first-generation race car has scored 120 podiums and 45 wins across 528 races. Bentley hopes to keep the momentum going with the all-new racer.

"The new car leaves no area or system untouched in the search for even better performance, and the early tests are promising," said Brian Gush, Bentley's director of Motorsport.

The second-generation race car is based on the 2018 Continental GT. However, it utilizes a mostly aluminum platform that lowers the Continental GT's weight. From the road car's 4,947-pound curb weight, the new Continental GT3 was successfully trimmed down to less than 2,800 pounds — which is ideal for racing.

The 2018 Continental GT3 is also equipped with aerodynamic surfaces based on the exterior shape of the race car in order to produce additional downforce. Carbon fiber was also used for the front splitter, body panels and rear wing.

Under the hood, the second-generation Continental GT3 features a new version of Bentley's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a redesigned dry sump system as well as new intake and exhaust systems. These enhancements translate to 550 horsepower and improvements in fuel consumption.

There is also a new double-wishbone setup for the front and rear suspension, as well as an exclusive Alcon braking system. For its bouts on the track, there is an FIA-rated roll cage, six-point safety harness, pneumatic jack and a fire extinguisher.

The 2018 Bentley Continental GT3 is currently undergoing a six-month testing program to ensure that it performs as well as — if not better than — its predecessor.

The new race car will make its debut at the start of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup season in Monza, Italy on April 22, 2018. It will be available for customers to order starting June 2018.