2018 Brit Awards Winners News: Dua Lipa Bags Awards, Ed Sheeran With None

Youtube/BRITS The 2018 Brit Awards is star-studded with several celebrities performing for the legendary ceremony.

The nominees for the 2018 Brit Awards were announced at a BBC show on Jan. 13, and fans will be glad to know that yesterday, the winners have already been awarded.

For those who wish to view all the awards catergories, the 2018 Brit Awards Website has a full list of all the winners.

Aside from winning "British Breakthrough Act" and "British Female Solo Artist," 22-year-old rising star Dua Lipa was also nominated for "British Artist Video of the Year," "Mastercard British Album of the Year," and "British Single." Ed Sheeran was also nominated for the three categories and the "British Male Solo Artist" category but failed to win any of the nominations.

English hip-hop artist Stormzy also bagged the two awards he was nominated for — "British Male Solo Artist" and "Mastercard British Album of the Year" for his album "Gang Signs & Prayer." The singer has already previously won several awards, including the "Best Grime Act" of 2014 and 2015 at the MOBO Awards.

Other winners were Harry Styles, who won "British Artist Video of the Year" for the "Sign of the Times" and Foo Fighters, who won "International Group." Lorde bagged the "International Female Solo Artist" while Kendrick Lamar won the male counterpart of the award. Meanwhile, Gorillaz won "British Group," and Rag'N'Bone Man won "British Single" for his song "Human."

The Brit Awards also saw several talents performing for the ceremony. Some celebrities who did not manage to bag any award but still performed during the ceremony were Sam Smith, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Jorja Smith, and Liam Gallagher.

Stormzy then closed the show with a statement to British Prime Minister Theresa May about the plight of the Grenfell Tower victims. The tragedy caused the death of 71 people in the Grenfell Tower block in North Kensington, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, West London.