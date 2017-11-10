2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Release Date, Specs News: Upscale Trim Announced for Sedan

Buick A promotional image for the 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir.

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse will be available with the Avenir treatment, which comes with unique styling and luxurious features.

The Avenir trim was first introduced with the 2018 Buick Enclave in October. It is based on the Avenir Concept that was unveiled in 2015. The upscale treatment comes with a wide range of standard features and makes use of premium materials — making it a viable choice for customers who want more options for their luxury vehicles.

Compared to other LaCrosse trims, the Avenir model exudes a more dramatic and elegant look. Notable exterior features include a unique upper and lower mesh grille with chrome wings and Avenir badging on the front doors. Customers can also choose between 19-inch Pearl Nickel or 20-inch Midnight Silver wheels.

"Exterior styling is very important to LaCrosse buyers, and its sculpted beauty withstands passing trends. For Avenir, we focused on maintaining the timelessness of the LaCrosse, while giving these customers subtle and tasteful details that elevate this car to a new level," said Bob Boniface, global director of Buick Exterior Design.

As for the cabin, the Avenir trim comes with a Chestnut or Ebony color scheme, Avenir logos embroidered on the headrests of the front seats and Avenir-badged sill plates.

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 310 horsepower. The powertrain is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with the standard front-wheel drive, but customers can opt to upgrade to an all-wheel drive system.

As with other 2018 LaCrosse models, the Avenir trim also comes standard with navigation, a Bose premium audio system and a panoramic moonroof.

Overall, the upscale Avenir treatment is able to build upon the design of the Buick LaCrosse all the while fulfilling the needs of customers who want a practical but luxurious vehicle.

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir will be available at dealers in early 2018. Pricing has not yet been announced.