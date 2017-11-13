2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Release Date, Specs, Price News: 840-HP Muscle Car Now Available at Dealers

Dodge A promotional image for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has finally arrived at dealers and is now shipping to customers. Only 3,000 units of the highly anticipated muscle car will be sold in the United States.

Performance enthusiasts should act fast as there is a lot of hype and demand over the Dodge Demon. For a starting price of $86,090, customers will get a powerful muscle car with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque. It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 2.3 seconds with a quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph.

To enjoy the full potential of the street-legal drag car, Dodge has made is easier and cheaper for customers to avail of accessories and components that enhance performance.

"The people who bought a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are performance enthusiasts to the core, and having a custom car with accessories that improve overall performance is critical," said Tim Kuniskis, head of Passenger Cars, Dodge/SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA North America.

For just $1 more, the muscle car will be available with the Demon Authentication Package. This includes a carbon-fiber CertiCard with the owner's name, the vehicle identification number and the Dodge Demon's serial number. There are also 12 build sheets that serve to document individual components added to the muscle car. All of these will be packaged in an airtight sleeve and archived in a portfolio.

For another $1, customers can avail of the Demon Crate, which comes with all the necessary performance parts that allow the Demon Dodge to unleash its 840 horsepower on the drag strip.

The crate includes a powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration, a replacement switch, conical performance air filter, passenger mirror block-off plate and narrow front-runner drag wheels. There are also Demon-branded tools such as a hydraulic jack, cordless impact wrench, torque wrench, tire pressure gauge, fender cover and a tool bag.

Later on, the Dodge Demon will also be available with the Rear-seat Delete Package through Mopar and the Demon Street Tire Package.

All Dodge Demon owners will also get a leather-bound tech manual that details all of the high-performance muscle car's components. Written by Hot Rod magazine editors, it also comes with instructions on how to set up the vehicle for the track.