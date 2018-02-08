Reuters/Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches the game tying touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium, Dec. 4, 2017.

Free agency is underway and things at the National Football League are already starting to heat up. As for the Cincinnati Bengals, this offseason is probably the most interesting free agent periods of all, as head coach Marvin Lewis recently suggested that they get more active in signing outside free agents — something that the team has rarely ever done.

Pro Football Focus noted that the Cincinnati Bengals might continue pressing forward in keeping its supporting talents while addressing its weakest links to perform well next season. If the team takes that course, then they might also add another receiving threat to pair with A.J. Green at the offensive.

At wide receiver, showing underwhelming plays last season include Brandon LaFell, Alex Erickson and Tyler Boyd, making them the prime candidates to be paired with Green. Last season the three combined for 953 receiving yards, while Green earned 1,078 receiving yards all on his own.

As the team seeks to keep its strongest links, Cincy Jungle noted that the team can't possibly lose anyone who was a major contributor in the 2017 season and needs to move on anyway. The publication noted that these major contributors include center Russell Bodine, who has been one of the worst starting centers in the league since he started his four-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Bodine is expected to move on this offseason, speculations are rife that the team will still make an effort to keep him.

Other candidates for free agency this offseason are Tyler Effect and quarterback AJ McCarron. According to Cincy Jungle, Pro-Bowl level player Effect had already missed too much time due to his previous injury for the Bengals to depend on him. McCarron, on the other hand, is seen to become a restricted or unrestricted free agent soon, and he's one of the players that the Cincinnati Bengals might almost certainly have to let go this offseason.