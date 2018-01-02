2018 Golden Globe Awards Nominations: 'The Shape of Water' Leads the Pack

Reuters/Mike Blake Millie Bobby Brown from Netflix's "Stranger Things" as she walks the red carpet during the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

With the 2018 Golden Globe Awards only a few days away, the nominees for the upcoming ceremony had finally been revealed.

The Golden Globe Awards has been known to recognize the best of both film and television, and this year, the prestigious ceremony will be officiated by none other than late night talk show host Seth Meyers. With this being said, the nominations were announced last Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Sharon Stone, Kristen Bell, Alfre Woodard and Garrett Hedlund. The announcement aired live on NBC's "Today" show.

Leading the pack with seven nominations is the Guillermo del Toro-directed film "The Shape of Water," which has been nominated for best picture, director, actress and more in the drama category. Following this, with six nominations, are "The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Other films nominated for the best picture–drama category are the Christopher Nolan-produced "Dunkirk" and the independent film "Call Me By Your Name," which has gathered quite a lot of buzz and following in the last few months.

For the comedy category, "Lady Bird" has garnered the most nominations with four including best picture–comedy or musical, actress, supporting actress and director. The film is followed by "I, Tonya," with three nods, and "The Greatest Showman," which stars Hugh Jackman.

Probably one of the biggest surprises in the 2018 Golden Globes is "All the Money in the World," which, after having done swift reshooting after replacing actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused of sexual assault allegations, with Christopher Plummer, still managed to gain three nominations this year. These nominations include best director, actress with Michelle Williams and supporting actor.

As for television, "Big Little Lies" had scored the highest nomination with six nods, closely followed by "The Handmaiden's Tale" and "This Is Us," with three nominations each.

The 2018 Golden Globes is set to air this Sunday, Jan. 7, at 5 pm on NBC. The complete list of nominees is found on the Golden Globes' official website.