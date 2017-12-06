2018 Honda Pilot Release Date, Specs, Price News: Three-Row SUV Now Available at Dealers for $30,900

Honda A promotional image for the 2018 Honda Pilot.

The 2018 Honda Pilot is now available to purchase at dealers with a starting price of $30,900. For the new model year, the automaker has given the family-friendly vehicle more advanced technologies and safety features.

The three-row SUV is powered by a 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 engine that delivers 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

Prospective customers can choose from five different trims: LX, EX ($33,330), EX-L ($36,760), Touring ($41,970) and Elite ($47,470).

The first three trims come standard with a six-speed automatic transmission while the last two are equipped with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Also, all models — except Elite — come with front-wheel-drive (2WD) systems. Customers can upgrade to an all-wheel drive (AWD) for $1,900.

The 2WD models have a fuel economy rating of 20 miles per gallon (mpg) for city driving, 27 mpg for highway driving and 23 mpg for combined driving. Meanwhile, the AWD models have a fuel economy rating of 19 mpg, 26 mpg and 22 mpg, respectively.

The base LX trim features multi-reflector halogen headlights, LED brake lights, rear privacy glass, remote entry, push-button start, power windows, floor mats, Bluetooth connectivity and a 4.2-inch multi-information LCD display, among others.

EX and EX-L trims can be upgraded to have the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assist technologies for an additional $1,000. The package includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Road Departure Mitigation.

EX-L models are also available with the Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic for $1,000 and the Rear Entertainment System for $1,600.

Meanwhile, the Touring and Elite trims come standard with the Honda Sensing package, navigation system, and rear entertainment system.

All starting prices will incur an additional $975 charge for destination and handling.

The full list of standard and available features for the 2018 Honda Pilot can be found here.