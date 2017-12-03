2018 Hyundai Kona Release Date, Specs News: Compact Crossover Makes US Debut

Hyundai A promotional image for the 2018 Hyundai Kona.

Hyundai has unveiled the Kona — a bold and fresh vehicle designed for urban consumers with active lifestyles.

The Kona made its debut at Hyundai's home base, Seoul, back in June. However, the specific model slated for the United States wasn't unveiled until the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

As the South Korean automaker's first entry in the competitive compact crossover segment, the Kona is expected to "set new standards" with its design, features and technologies.

Sitting on a brand-new platform, the 2018 Hyundai Kona is well-proportioned with a long wheelbase and short overhangs. The compact crossover also has a low and wide stance that complements its dynamic silhouette. Moreover, a sculpted body and aggressive styling translate to an athletic and striking vehicle.

For the exterior design, the 2018 Kona features Hyundai's new cascading grille as well as futuristic headlights, taillights and daytime running lights.

Meanwhile, a sleek and simple interior offsets the compact crossover's bold design. The cabin comes standard with a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, 4G LTE connectivity and wireless charging.

Optional features include an 8-inch navigation system and a Heads-Up Display system. In terms of safety features, the 2018 Kona is available with Lane-Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, Parking Distance Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona will be offered with two gasoline powertrain options.

The first is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The second option is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Prospective customers can also choose between a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel-drive system.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona will be available at dealers in the first quarter of next year.