2018 Infiniti QX80 Release Date, Specs News: Refreshed Luxury SUV Features Refined Design

Infiniti A promotional image for the 2018 Infiniti QX80.

The 2018 Infiniti QX80 has been revealed ahead of its official debut at the Dubai International Motor Show on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Based on the preview, the full-size luxury SUV has been updated to show a more attractive design language.

Infiniti released the first official photos of the 2018 QX80 to Car and Driver. At first glance, it is apparent that the QX80 has adopted some design cues from the QX80 Monograph Concept, which was introduced at the New York Auto Show earlier this year.

Since the 2018 QX80 shares the same platform as the current luxury SUV, the two vehicles still have the same proportions. However, the refreshed QX80's design is a significant improvement over its predecessor.

"Minor changes usually [help a vehicle], but this one transformed the car," Infiniti design chief Alfonso Albaisa told Car and Driver.

The 2018 Infiniti QX80 now has a more refined look. The exterior design components appear to be more cohesive and integrated.

For the front fascia, some of the notable changes include a more prominent grille, lower air intake, new bumper and door handles, as well as redesigned headlights.

At the rear, there are new taillights, a wider chrome strip, and an enhanced liftgate and bumper. The new luxury SUV also sits on new standard 20-inch wheels, which can be upgraded to 22 inches.

Meanwhile, for the interior, the QX80 features new stitching, upholstery and trim options, as well as new instrument panel lighting, redesigned storage areas and larger entertainment screens.

The 2018 Infiniti QX80 will use the same 5.6-liter V8 engine of its predecessor. The powertrain delivers 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.

The full list of technical specifications will be announced at the Dubai Motor Show this week. The 2018 Infiniti QX80 will arrive at dealerships sometime in December. Pricing has not been announced yet.