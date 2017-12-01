2018 Jeep Wrangler News: Everything To Know About What's Under The Hood

Jeep official website Promotional picture for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has recently been unveiled during this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, which was held on Nov. 28. Although not much of the original and iconic design has changed, the automaker has claimed that it is the final output of their hard work in terms of creating the most capable SUV in the current line.

According to reports, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will feature a hybrid that is equipped with a four-cylinder engine. This means that the Wrangler will be able to take its power from both the batteries and the fuel. Furthermore, the automaker has made the decision to swap out its steel body panels for aluminum to ensure that the SUV is lighter and more fuel efficient, which will consequently lead to higher mileage per liter of gas and per ion discharge of the batteries.

Further reports reveal that the Jeep Wrangle will first be offered with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that is capable of churning out 285 horsepower and 260 pounds per feet of torque. It will also be offered in two variants: one with an automatic transmission and another with a six-speed manual transmission. A few months after the release of the first variant, Jeep will be offering a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that churns out 270 horsepower and 295 pounds per feet of torque. Unlike the first variant, this one will only have one option: an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aside from the usual gas-reliant variant, Jeep, for the first time in its history, will be offering a diesel-powered Wrangler that is equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine that can give out 260 horsepower and 443 pounds per feet of torque. However, the biggest redesign is the driver's cabin, wherein Jeep has added support for the push-to-start button and an option of a 7-inch or 8-inch touchscreen.

There is no specific release date yet for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, but more information is expected to be released in the coming months.