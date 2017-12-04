Jeep A promotional image for the four-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Mopar performance parts and accessories.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Mopar division introduced two customized models of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the Los Angeles Auto Show. These special vehicles showcase how Mopar is able to personalize the all-new off-road SUV with over 200 performance parts and accessories.

According to the automaker, Mopar's new lineup of upgrades was created after 100,000 hours of development, validation and testing. These performance parts and accessories will be available the same time that the 2018 Jeep Wrangler arrives at dealers in early 2018.

The first modified vehicle is a four-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon that comes with additional parts and accessories that further enhance the vehicle's open-air, off-road driving experience.

The standard doors have been replaced with 2-inch-round steel tubes while the vehicle's exterior has been made more eye-catching thanks to a Mojito Green paint color.

The customized 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon also comes with a 2-inch lift kit, 35-inch tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels — all of which help with tougher off-road conditions.

Other exterior modifications include thicker and wider rock rails, a protective stubby front bumper, a water-resistant winch kit, LED off-road lights and a spare tire tailgate hinge.

As for the interior, it has been customized to include Roadside Assistance and First Aid kits as well as grab handles, all-weather floor mats, Katzkin leather seats with accent stitching, an integrated plug for draining water and a screen protector for the infotainment system.

Meanwhile, Mopar also showcased a customized two-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport that allows the vehicle to be always ready in case of spontaneous adventures.

For the first time, Mopar has allowed the all-new Wrangler to be equipped with a roof rack. The cargo carrier is mounted to the hardtop roof and easily stores and equipment. The vehicle can also be outfitted with bicycle, ski and snowboard carriers.

The modified Wrangler Sport also illustrates how the exterior can be customized. It features an American flag-themed graphic on the hood while side graphics translate to a silhouette reminiscent of the Moab trails. Also available is a hardtop headliner that minimizes outside noise for a quieter ride.

With Mopar's extensive lineup of performance parts and accessories, customers will be able to outfit the 2018 Jeep Wrangler according to their specific needs and preferences.