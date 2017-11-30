2018 Jeep Wrangler Release Date, Specs News: Overhauled SUV Retains Iconic Design
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has finally made its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Jeep has given the all-new Wrangler an overhauled platform, efficient powertrain options, more comfort features and advanced safety technologies — making it the "most capable SUV ever." Despite these changes, the popular off-road vehicle retains its iconic and instantly recognizable design that dates back to World War II.
"Jeep has always represented the ultimate capability and open-air freedom, and our all-new 2018 Wrangler protects that important legacy and takes it into the future," said Mike Manley, head of Jeep Brand — FCA Global.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler uses an all-new ladder-frame chassis with a tuned five-link suspension system and high-strength aluminum body panels. These translate to a lighter but more rigid structure.
As for the powertrains, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be offered with a variety of fuel-efficient engines.
Options include a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that delivers 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is a mild hybrid with a 48-volt battery and a belt starter-generator.
Customers can also opt for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that yields 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission but an eight-speed automatic transmission is an available option.
Meanwhile, a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine is slated to arrive sometime in 2019. It produces 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler can be purchased either as a two-wheel drive or with a four-wheel-drive system.
As for the interior, the all-new off-road SUV comes with high-quality upholstery and premium finishes. The cabin features a digital instrument cluster as well as a Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. There are also over 75 available safety features including Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera and electronic stability control, among others.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be available as a two-door model with three different trims: Sport, Sport S and Rubicon. It will also come in a four-door body style with four available trims: Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon. Customers can opt for a hard top, removable roof panels or a power soft top.
The all-new off-road SUV will be available to purchase starting January 2018. Pricing has not yet been announced.