2018 Jeep Wrangler Release Date, Specs News: Overhauled SUV Retains Iconic Design

Jeep The 2018 Jeep Wrangler (R) is featured alongside the Jeep Wrangler Heritage (L).

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has finally made its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Jeep has given the all-new Wrangler an overhauled platform, efficient powertrain options, more comfort features and advanced safety technologies — making it the "most capable SUV ever." Despite these changes, the popular off-road vehicle retains its iconic and instantly recognizable design that dates back to World War II.

"Jeep has always represented the ultimate capability and open-air freedom, and our all-new 2018 Wrangler protects that important legacy and takes it into the future," said Mike Manley, head of Jeep Brand — FCA Global.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler uses an all-new ladder-frame chassis with a tuned five-link suspension system and high-strength aluminum body panels. These translate to a lighter but more rigid structure.

As for the powertrains, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be offered with a variety of fuel-efficient engines.

Options include a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that delivers 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is a mild hybrid with a 48-volt battery and a belt starter-generator.

Customers can also opt for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that yields 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission but an eight-speed automatic transmission is an available option.

Meanwhile, a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine is slated to arrive sometime in 2019. It produces 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler can be purchased either as a two-wheel drive or with a four-wheel-drive system.

As for the interior, the all-new off-road SUV comes with high-quality upholstery and premium finishes. The cabin features a digital instrument cluster as well as a Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. There are also over 75 available safety features including Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera and electronic stability control, among others.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be available as a two-door model with three different trims: Sport, Sport S and Rubicon. It will also come in a four-door body style with four available trims: Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon. Customers can opt for a hard top, removable roof panels or a power soft top.

The all-new off-road SUV will be available to purchase starting January 2018. Pricing has not yet been announced.