2018 Jeep Wrangler: Specs, Release Date, Pricing, and Reviews

Jeep official website A promotional image for the two-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the four-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has recently been revealed and it features a full list of improvements meant to reboot the brand and the iconic automobile model. Recent reviews reveal that the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is one of the most capable off-road SUV to be released.

According to reports, prior to the reveal, the critically acclaimed automaker invited the journalists for a quick first drive and impressions of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. The experience revealed that the upcoming SUV from Jeep features an improved off-road and on-road performance, more modern design, and of course, the iconic Wrangler look that fans have come to know and love.

On the technical side, the automaker revealed that the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be powered by several engines: the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder V6, the improved 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, which will be featured in the later models of the highly anticipated SUV. As for the performance, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler can churn out 270 horsepower and 295 pounds per feet of torque, 285 horsepower and 260 pounds per feet of torque, and 260 horsepower and 442 pounds per feet of torque depending on the engine. It comes with an option of an 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission.

A review by Trucks reveals that the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is meant for all kinds of consumers. On the one hand, those who would like to purchase the SUV for an off-road adventure may want to have the diesel engine variant for the sheer amount of torque that it can handle. On the other hand, those who would like the Jeep Wrangler over land would want the V6 engine. Regardless, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is environment-friendly and absolutely capable of anything that the consumers would want it to handle.

No official release date has been revealed for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, but pricing starts at $30,295 for the Sports version going up to $40, 495 for the Rubicon version