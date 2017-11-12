2018 Land Rover Discovery Release Date, Specs, Price News: Upgrades Include Diesel Engine, New Tech

Land Rover A promotional image for the 2018 Land Rover Discovery.

The Land Rover Discovery has gained some upgrades for the 2018 model year. For its second year of availability in the United States, the fifth-generation midsize luxury SUV will be offered with expanded powertrain options and new technology features.

Previously limited to the HSE and HSE Luxury trims, all models of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery will now be available with a 3.0-liter Td6 diesel engine that delivers 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is able to attain increased performance and efficiency over its gas engine counterpart.

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery will still be available with the 3.0-liter gas engine which produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

Both powertrain options are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The fifth-generation Discovery SUV will also come equipped with new standard technology features, including a 10-inch InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with navigation and 4G Wi-Fi connectivity for up to eight devices as well as the Emergency Braking system with Pedestrian Detection.

Meanwhile, the HSE and HSE Luxury trims will come standard with a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display high-resolution digital gauge cluster while a second-generation head-up display (HUD) will be available to customers as an option. The new HUD, which is larger and in full color, displays conveys key information to the driver such as speed, traffic sign recognition, gear selection and driver assistance systems.

Like its predecessor, the 2018 Land Rover Discovery will be available with several semi-autonomous towing features like Advanced Tow Assist, Rear Height Assist, Hitch Assist and Trailer Stability Assist.

Starting prices for the 2018 Land Rover Discovery gas models are as follows: SE ($52,090), HSE ($58,490) and HSE Luxury ($65,490). Prospective customers will have to add $2,000 to avail of the diesel engine option. There will also an additional $995 charge for destination and handling.

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery will go on sale in early 2018.