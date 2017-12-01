2018 Lexus RX L Release Date, Specs News: Luxury SUV Adds Highly Requested Third Row

Lexus A promotional iamge for the 2018 Lexus RX 350L.

Lexus has updated its RX SUV with a feature that has been highly requested by consumers — a third row. Dubbed the RX L, the luxury crossover will now be able to seat up to seven passengers.

The 2018 Lexus RX L can now be configured to have a six or seven-passenger capability. This makes the three-row SUV 4.3 inches longer than the standard RX.

The six-passenger setup features second-row captain's chairs with ample space to enter and exit the third row. Meanwhile, the seven-seat configuration utilizes 40/20/40 split bench-type seats for the second row. A lever allows the second row to fold, thus giving access to the third row.

Despite modifying the seating configuration, Toyota's luxury brand has assured that the 2018 RX L offers the same comfort and luxury to both the second and third rows. The second row is even positioned higher than the third row, which translates to more foot room for the rear passengers.

Moreover, standard features for the third row include separate heating and air-conditioning vents, a power tailgate, flat load floor and two cupholders, among others.

The 2018 Lexus RX L will be available in two models: RX 350L and RX 450hL.

The 2018 RX 350L is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers can opt for either a front-wheel drive (FWD) or an all-wheel-drive system (AWD).

On the other hand, the 2018 RX 450hL features a hybrid powertrain with a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine and two electric motors. It produces 308 horsepower. AWD is also standard.

The 2018 RX 350L has a starting price of $47,670 for the FWD and $49,070 for the AWD. There is also an additional $995 charge for delivery, processing and handling. Pricing for the 2018 RX 450hL has not yet been announced.

The 2018 Lexus RX L is scheduled to arrive later this year.