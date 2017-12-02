2018 Mazda6 Release Date, Specs News: Sedan Refreshed With Mature, Elegant Interior

Mazda A promotional image for the 2018 Mazda6.

The Mazda6 sedan has been refreshed for the 2018 model year. The Japanese automaker made changes to both the exterior and interior to reflect its "Mature Elegance" vision. These updates give the vehicle an added level of sophistication.

For the exterior design, Mazda has introduced subtle changes such as a bolder grille, standard LED headlights with integrated fog lamps and new 17- and 19-inch wheel designs. The sedan also has a lower center of gravity and wider stance compared to its predecessor.

Most of the substantial upgrades for the 2018 Mazda6 are seen in the interior. Only the steering wheel and a few trim elements remain unchanged.

The cabin makes use of premium and high-quality materials. The front seats have been redesigned; they are now wider, firmer and offer more support during long trips. These seats also maintain the natural S-shape of the passengers' spines. Prospective customers can also opt for a ventilation feature.

Likewise, the rear seats have been updated with high-density urethane foam so its occupants have a more comfortable ride experience.

Technology-wise, the 2018 Mazda6 is available with a 360-degree View Monitor, a 7-inch TFT gauge display, an 8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system, Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, a windshield wiper de-icer and a head-up display.

Mazda also introduces the range-topping Signature trim to the sedan. This new, luxurious treatment adds Nappa leather and UltraSuede upholstery with Japanese Sen wood accents to the interior.

The 2018 Mazda6 is powered by a SkyActiv-G 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain has been updated with a cylinder deactivation system and comes standard with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Customers can also opt for the naturally-aspirated powertrain, which yields 184 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2018 Mazda6 is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2018. Pricing and other details will be announced closer to the actual release date.