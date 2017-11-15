2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Is the Fastest Wagon After Setting New Nürburgring Lap Record

Mercedes-AMG The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S has set the record for fastest wagon at Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The wagon body style may not be as popular in the United States as it is in Europe, but Mercedes-AMG is hoping to change U.S. customers' mind with the 2018 E63 S, which recently set the record for the fastest wagon on one of the most challenging tracks in the world — Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon took on Green Hell on Sept. 22. Behind the wheel was Sport Auto magazine's Christian Gebhardt, who was able to run around the track for a lap record of seven minutes and 45.19 seconds.

The German automaker noted that this kind of speed, typically only seen on high-performance sports cars, isn't at all surprising as all Mercedes-AMG models are developed to handle extreme and demanding roads such as Nürburgring.

The new lap record allows the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S to dethrone the Seat Leon ST Cupra 280, which previously set the record for the fastest wagon at seven minutes and 58.12 seconds back in 2015.

The impressive feat was made possible by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission which sends power through all four wheels via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

The wagon is able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and attains a top speed of 180 mph.

Given its body style, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon is also spacious with 35 cubic feet of cargo room. The rear seats, which can also be adjusted to increase storage space, folds in a 40/20/40 split.

This vehicle could be the perfect choice for performance enthusiasts who want to spend some time on the track, but also bring their kids to and from soccer practice as well as other family activities such as camping.

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon will arrive at dealerships in the fall. It has a starting price of $106,950.