2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Spotted on the Road

Mercedes official website Promotional picture for the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe.

With a few weeks left before its expected debut for the waiting fans, recent reports have revealed that the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe was taken out for a test ride by the automaker. The photos featured a revolutionary design and features that might just entice those in the market to go for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe.

According to reports, the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe featured a spy-themed paint job all the while showing off the look of the highly anticipated vehicle on the road during one of its tests. Painted in a camouflage pattern, the teaser photos were met with excitement from the fans who have been waiting to see it since the auto giant announced its concept back in the Gene auto show last year.

"With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, we are giving a preview of our third completely independently developed sports car and are extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant," said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, said in a statement when they introduced the car last year.

"The AMG GT Concept, like the AMG Hypercar, which we are presenting at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, illustrates how we are defining performance of the future at AMG. Impressive driving dynamics coupled with high efficiency, resulting from an innovative drive system tailored specifically to the vehicle segment – that is 'Future Performance' made by AMG," added Moers.

There was a scarcity of information in the teaser released by Mercedes. However, considering the anticipation for the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks, especially since the Geneva auto show is right around the corner. Regardless, it is expected to debut on Mar. 6. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.