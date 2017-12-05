Mercedes-AMG A promotional image for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Along with the refreshed 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the German automaker's high-performance division has also updated its S 63 Coupe and Cabriolet for the new model year.

Design-wise, the most significant change for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S 63 is the new Panamericana grille, which features vertical bars, a V-shape contour and a chrome finish. It gives the high-performance S 63 coupe and convertible a more distinct appearance.

The front apron conjures the image of a hovering jet wing. It is painted in the same color as the vehicle and is flanked by two high-gloss black outer air inlets. The front fascia also comes with a three-dimensional aerodynamic front splitter with a high-sheen chrome edge.

Another notable change is the switch from the old 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine to a new powertrain. The 2018 Mercedes-AMG S 63 is now powered by a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine that delivers 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

It is mated to the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and comes standard with the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.

The high-performance S-Class vehicle is able to go from 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

In order to deliver this level of sporty and dynamic performance, Mercedes-AMG has equipped the 2018 S 63 with the AMG Ride Control suspension which comes with adaptive adjustable damping. The system is able to scan road conditions using a stereo camera, and based on anticipated bumps, it adjusts the damping of each wheel.

Standard features for the interior include AMG power sports seats with memory and heating functions, Nappa leather upholstery, AMG badging on the backrests and a three-spoke Performance steering wheel with paddle shifters.

Aside from the 2018 S 63 Coupe and Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG also updated the S 65 Coupe and Cabriolet for the new model year. U.S. pricing and availability for the new high-performance models are yet to be announced.