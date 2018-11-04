6 Key 2018 Midterm House Races to Watch

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Drake) People arrive to cast their ballot for 2016 elections at a polling station as early voting begins in North Carolina, in Carrboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 20, 2016. As the 2018 midterms arrive Tuesday, many experts are predicting that the Democrats are likely to regain control of the 435-seat House of Representatives. The ABC-owned political polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a six-out-of-seven chance at retaking control of the lower chamber. While reports have indicated that Republicans are likely to maintain control of the Senate, Republicans only hold a 23-seat majority in the House. David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report believes that Democrats are "poised" to pick up anywhere between "25 and 40 seats." The Cook Political Report also lists 29 House races as "toss-ups" with only one of those races being an office currently held by a Democrat. All this comes as statistics show that incumbents in the House tend to win their elections at a rate that often exceeds 90 percent. In 2016, House elections had a 97 percent incumbency rating. With all 435 House seats up for grabs, the following pages contain six key House races to watch on Nov. 6.

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: WIKIEMEDIA COMMONS/GAGE SKIDMORE) Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher of California speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.in February 2011. 1. California's 48th There is an effort in the liberal state of California to defeat Republican members of Congress in California's traditionally conservative districts. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee earlier this year released a list of 61 Republican seats (that has since been expanded) that it was looking to overturn and seven of them were from California. One of the names on that list was one of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters in the lower chamber, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a 71-year-old conservative who represents California's 48th District based in Orange County. Rohrabacher is known for his stances against illegal immigration and has taken some heat for his support for better U.S. relations with Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Rohrabacher is going up against Democrat businessman Harley Rouda. According to a Monmouth University poll of likely voters, Rohrabacher has a 2-point edge over Rouda in a standard midterm election. However, Rouda has a 2-percentage-point edge over Rohrabacher in a "Democratic Surge" election. Rouda is a first-time candidate, while Rohrabacher has a lifetime 75 percent score with the conservative lobbying group Heritage Action. Rohrabacher has a 89 percent score from the social conservative lobbying organization Family Research Council Action during the first session of the current Congress.

Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/Good Morning America) A billboard for Florida congressional candidate Maria Elvira Salazar 2. Florida's 27th With Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen not seeking re-election, President Bill Clinton's former Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala and Republican Spanish-language TV anchor Maria Elvira Salazar are battling it out for the seat. Salazar, a Miami-born daughter of Cuban political refugees who has worked for CNN Español and Univision, professes to be a Christian mother who "values and nurtures all life from birth to natural death." Salazar promises to oppose tax funding for late-term abortions and also oppose a "culture of death." "My votes will consistently protect life, and I will work to ensure that abortions become the exception, not the rule," she states on her website. A New York Times/Siena College poll of 542 likely voters from October (with a 5-percentage-point margin or error) gives Shalala a 7-point advantage. An October Mason Dixon poll of 625 likely voters (with a 4-point margin of error) showed Salazar with a 2-point advantage. Earlier this month, the National Republican Congressional Committee redirected $1.5 million to Florida's 27th district to aid Salazar in the race.

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: U.S. HOUSE OFFICE OF PHOTOGRAPHY) Republican Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman 3. Colorado's 6th While the NRCC has directed more funding to Florida's 27th, it has cut funding this month that was meant to help Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman in his re-election campaign in Colorado's 6th, a sign that the party may have given up on his race. Coffman, who has served in Congress since 2009, is running against well-funded Democrat challenger Jason Crow in a district that was won by Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by 10 points. In the 2012 election, Coffman nearly lost his seat but was able to edge out his Democrat challenger by just over two points. In 2016, Coffman won re-election by eight points. However, the polling numbers don't look great for Coffman and Real Clear Politics has this race listed as "leans Dem" as of Thursday evening. An October NYT Upshot/Siena College poll gives Crow a 9-point advantage after a September NYT Upshot/Siena College poll also showed Crow with an 11-point advantage. A recent TargetPoint poll of 385 likely voters gives Crow a 5-point advantage. A FiveThirtyEight overview of polling on the race shows that all but one poll gives the advantage to Crow over Coffman.

Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post) Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.), a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, speaks at the Capitol Hill Rally for North Korea Freedom and Human Rights in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, April 28, 2009. 4. California's 39th With Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, retiring after 25 years in Congress, the race to replace him is between two minority candidates in Democrat philanthropist Gil Cisneros and Republican Young Kim. Born in Incheon, South Korea, Kim is the first Korean-American to serve in the California State Assembly. As a small business owner, her career in public service began when she worked for Royce as his director of community operations over 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Cisneros is one of eight Latino candidates running in the more than 100 House races that Democrats have targeted for the 2018 midterms, NBC News reports. Although the district is traditionally conservative, polling results indicate that Cisneros might have the slightest of advantages. Ballotpedia's average of polls that have surveyed this race gives Cisneros a 2-point advantage. Both the Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics have the race listed as a toss-up. Cisneros was a Republican until 2008 and now Republicans are accusing him of supporting "far-left policies that would give the government control of our healthcare and cause a $32 trillion tax hike." After being elected to the state assembly, Kim supported pro-life efforts. She has earned the endorsement of the leading national pro-life lobbying organization Susan B. Anthony List. Cisneros is endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN ANDY BARR) Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky 5. Kentucky's 6th Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath is looking to knock off incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Barr, who won 61 percent of the vote in his 2016 reelection race. Although this is a district that Trump won by 15 points in 2016, polls are indicating that the 2016 race could be much closer. McGrath's campaign has also outraised Barr's by about $2 million, according to Ballotpedia. An October poll by Garin Hart Yang (with a 4.5-point margin of error) shows McGrath with a 7-point advantage. A Public Opinion Strategies poll (with a 4.9-point margin of error) from early October showed Barr with a 2-point advantage. FiveThirtyEight lists the contest as a toss-up with both candidates having just over a 48 percent chance to win. Barr is endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee. McGrath is endorsed by the the Feminist Majority PAC.

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/GAGE SKIDMORE) Dave Brat speaks at an event in Greenville, South Carolina on February 18, 2016. 6. Virginia's 7th The country was stunned in 2014 when Tea Party candidate Dave Brat beat sitting House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the primary election for Virginia's 7th district. Although he would go on to become the district's next Congressman and win re-election by 15 points in 2016, it appears now as though Brat could be in danger of losing his seat to Democrat challenger Abigail Spanberger. A Christopher Newport University poll from mid-October (which had a 4.2-percentage-point margin of error) shows Spanberger with a 1-point advantage over Brat in a likely voter model. A Monmouth University poll from mid-September had both major party candidates with 47 percent of the vote in a standard midterm model. But in a "Democratic Surge" model, the data shows Spanberger with a 3-point lead. Yet, a New York Times/Siena College poll from late October shows Brat with a 6-point advantage among 253 likely voters. Brat is endorsed by the leading pro-life lobbying organization Susan B. Anthony List and has received a 100 percent score from the social conservative Family Research Council Action since joining Congress. Spanberger is endorsed by Planned Parenthood.