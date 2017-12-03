2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Release Date, Specs, Price News: Sporty Crossover Attempts to Make a Mark

MitsubishiA promotional image for the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Mitsubishi is confident that the 2018 Eclipse Cross will make an impact in the competitive compact crossover segment — especially with its bold design, advanced technologies and an aggressive starting price of $23,295.

The exterior design of the 2018 Eclipse Cross was inspired by runners as they take their mark on the track — full of energy, muscles defined and with dynamic movements. Eliciting the same kind of emotion, the all-new compact crossover comes with a bold athletic stance, wedge silhouette, strong character lines, angular edges and beefy fenders.

The front fascia features a Dynamic Shield design, wherein the shape of the black radiator grille embodies a sport yet protective and safe design. New LED headlights and taillights also offer a distinct lighting signature.

Moreover, a new high-intensity premium metallic red exterior color ensures that the compact crossover will be easily noticeable while on the road.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is powered a 1.5-liter direct-injected turbocharged engine that delivers 152 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission and comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system.

The compact crossover is available in four trims: ES, LE, SE and SEL.

Standard features for the base model include heated power side mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, a multifunction steering wheel, rearview camera, rear spoiler, automatic climate control, power door locks and windows and cruise control.

The LE trim adds black 18-inch alloy wheels, black exterior accents and a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Meanwhile, the SE trim also gains advanced driver-assist technologies such as Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, alongside heated front seats and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

The SEL trim, on the other hand, comes standard with leather seats, LED headlights, a Head-Up Display and Multi-View Camera system. The range-topping trim will also be offered with a Touring Package, which adds a power sliding panoramic sunroof, premium audio system, heated steering wheel and advanced safety features.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in March 2018.

