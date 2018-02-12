2018 NFL Draft Rumors: Houston Texans Could Find Key Contributor in Third Round

Reuters/Joe Nicholson - USA Today Sports It was an unfortunate season for the Houston Texans due to several injuries to key players. Nailing their third round pick will be the first step to a more successful season.

With the turn of the calendar, every NFL general manager is now focused on the NFL 2018 Draft to help bolster their team's success. As for the Houston Texans, finding the best offensive lineman might be their best course of action.

Unlike their eastern counterparts, the Houston Texans had a mediocre-to-bad season depending on how fans and analysts view their run. There was not much going on positively for the Texans, other than a few glimpses of superstardom from their young player, DeShaun Watson.

However, as promising as Watson was, that lasted for only five seasons before the quarterback tore his ACL in a non-contact scenario, thereby ending his season along with the Texans' hope for contention. The worse news is, while the Texans have seemingly acquired a superstar talent, Watson came at the cost for the Texans' top 2018 pick.

It should be noted that the team traded their top 2018 pick to climb up the draft and grab the young star. Now, the Texans are looking only at the third round of the 2018 draft. Despite not having a top-tier pick, there is still plenty of talent to choose from.

One of the players that might benefit being a Texan is Iowa State guard James Daniels, who could potentially start right away due to the status of the team's guard position. The team can potentially lose starting guard Xavier Sua'fillo in free agency, so having Daniels, who is one of the best offensive linemen projected to be drafted in round three, will be a welcome addition.

The rest of the Texans picks from the 80s pick down to round seven should be all about improving their secondary, which is one of the worst in the league due to aging and often injured players. Drafting Wisconsin's Nick Nelson, who is an athletic cornerback that has an aptitude of fiery defense, will be a good start.

While the 2018 NFL draft is loaded with talent even until the later rounds, many still believe that the Texans' best chance of improving the roster is via free agency.