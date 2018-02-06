2018 NFL Mock Draft Rumors: Will Denver Broncos Get Josh Rosen?

Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker (83) makes a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jimmie Ward (25) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Rumor has it that top college quarterback Josh Rosen is going to the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Mock Draft.

Following the majestic win of the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots on Sunday's Super Bowl LII, the NFL season is officially over. But for the 2018 NFL draft season, it is only the beginning.

Rosen, the 20-year-old former quarterback of the UCLA Bruins, has remained on top of the roster for mock draft picks for months. Previous reports put Rosen as a possible top pick for the New York Giants, who has the opportunity to get number 2 overall pick in the NFL draft. Rumors said the Giants are choosing between him and Sam Darnold to succeed Eli Manning.

However, if more recent reports would be the basis, there is a high chance that the so-called "Chosen Rosen" is going to the Denver Broncos instead.

According to sports website Fansided, general manager John Elway, who was once the Broncos' franchise quarterback, will do anything possible to give his team a bright foreseeable future through a great quarterback choice for 2018.

With quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and Trevor Siemian possibly gone next season, the Denver team is reportedly hoping to find a franchise quarterback that is capable of leading the team back up the top of AFC West.

Rosen, the first freshman to start as quarterback for the Bruins in a season opener, is certainly capable of doing the job.

Just last Friday, Rosen won the quarterback accuracy challenge at the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge. Showing off his solid arm talent, he hit the six required targets in 22.54 seconds, beating other quarterbacks like Logan Woodside and J.T. Barrett.

In an interview with Andre Ware of ESPN, Rosen shared his preparations for the mock draft picks and his aspirations for the Super Bowl.

"I want to continue to grow my body and get better, healthier and stronger," he said. He added that it does not really matter whether he gets drafted number 1 or 2 this coming April. To him, the actual games are more important.

"For me, it's about being competitive in the field. I want to win games. I want to win Super Bowls," Rosen quipped. "I want to win the most Super Bowls in the history of football." Of course, that means he has to be on the right team, too.