2018 Nissan Kicks Release Date, Specs News: Juke Replacement Designed for Urban Dwellers

Nissan A promotional image for the 2018 Nissan Kicks.

The 2018 Nissan Kicks made its U.S. debut at the Los Angles Auto Show. The new entry-level compact crossover serves as the Japanese automaker's replacement for the Juke SUV.

The Nissan Kicks first debuted in Brazil in 2016 and subsequently went on sale in Latin America. Now, the vehicle is scheduled to arrive in North America in spring 2018. It will sit alongside Nissan's other crossovers and SUVs — Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder and Armada.

As the entry-level model, the 2018 Nissan Kicks has been designed to meet the needs of singles or young couples who live in cities. The compact crossover comes with a unique exterior design, ample interior space, advanced technologies and smart functionalities that will allow them to tackle the often-intense urban landscape.

Unlike the of the somewhat polarizing Nissan Juke, the Kicks has a more conventional design and dimensions. The latter is longer, taller and narrower than the former. However, the Kicks is still shorter and lower than its sibling, the Rogue Sport.

Nevertheless, the Nissan Kicks still features distinctive and expressive aesthetics with styling cues inspired by the Kicks Concept — introduced at the São Paulo International Motor Show in 2014.

The 2018 Nissan Kicks showcases a modern interpretation of the automaker's current design language. Notable design elements include a bold V-motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, a wraparound windshield and a "floating" roof design.

Inside, the Kicks features a futuristic, high-quality and spacious cabin. At the center of the "Gilded Wing" dashboard is a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The interior may also come with a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, adjustable front seats with heating function and automatic climate control.

Standard security features, on the other hand, include Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning. Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Around View Monitor are also available for consumers.

Under the hood, the Nissan Kicks is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 125 horsepower and 115 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It is also expected to achieve a fuel efficiency rating of 33 miles per gallon (mpg) for combined driving.

The 2018 Nissan Kicks will be available in three trims: S, SV and SR. Pricing and other technical specifications will be announced closer to the 2018 Nissan Kicks' official launch in June 2018.