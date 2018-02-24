2018 Oscars Best Picture, Actor, Actress, and Director Predictions

Facebook/ TheAcademy Promotional photo for the 90th Academy Awards

With the 2018 Golden Globes and Grammy Awards, people all over the globe are now looking forward to the Oscars and the victors. Entertainment publications, film critics, and moviegoers are now sharing their lineup of speculated winners with just a few days to go before the prestigious awarding ceremony.

The 90th Academy Awards is slated on Mar. 4 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return and try to redeem himself after the Best Picture fiasco last year. People are of course excited on who will be the winners of the big night for the movie industry.

Nine movies are up for the Best Picture award. Based on predictions, "Dunkirk" and "The Shape of Water" are ahead the other films in this category. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" is a big contender. "The Shape of Water" for the Golden Globes was ahead with the nominations but lost to "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" for Best Drama Motion Picture.

For the Best Actor award, English actor Gary Oldman is predicted to take home the trophy for his role in "Darkest Hour." Oldman won his first Golden Globes for the role and is now hoping to win his first Oscars, too. "Roman J. Israel Esq." star Denzel Washington is also a frontrunner for the award.

"Three Billboards" Frances McDormand won the Golden Globes award for Best Actress, and she is now speculated to win the Oscars Best Actress award as well. The other four nominees, including Meryl Streep, are recognized as all leading contenders for the trophy.

World-renowned director Guillermo del Toro who helmed "The Shape of Water" leads the category for Best Director. del Toro took home the Golden Globes for Best Directing. Collider pointed out that del Toro winning awards for his latest film makes him the frontrunner for the award.

Sam Rockwell of "Three Billboards" is the common pick to win Best Supporting Actor and "I, Tonya's" Allison Janney for Best Supporting Actress. Also making waves in the filming industry and at the Oscars is cinematographer Rachel Morrison, the first woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography. Morrison is a favorite among fans, while her rival is "Blade Runner 2049's" Roger Deakins.