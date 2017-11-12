2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Release Date, Specs, Price News: Vibrant Special Edition Truck Introduced

Ram A promotional image for the 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport.

Ram has unveiled a new special edition model for its full-size pickup truck. The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport, as its name implies, captivates with its custom and high-impact exterior color.

According to the automaker, the Hydro Blue Sport will be the final special edition model to be introduced this year. It follows the Sublime (Green) and Copper editions unveiled earlier this year. Ram also released an Ignition Sport edition in late 2016.

For the newest special edition of the Ram 1500 Sport, every nook and cranny of the pickup truck has been given an electric blue color treatment. The Hydro Blue color extends to the grille, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles.

The bright blue exterior paint color is accented by a black-decaled performance hood, black inserts in the grille, black bezels on the front lighting fixtures, as well as black badging on the grille, sides and tailgate.

The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport also comes standard with forged and polished aluminum wheels — 22-inch for the 4x2 models and 20-inch for the 4x4 models. Customers can also opt for gloss black aluminum wheels, along with black or chrome side steps, Active Level air suspension, ParkSense and the RamBox storage system.

Inside the pickup truck, those interested can expect to see the same striking blue color with accent stitching on the instrument panel, steering wheel and door trim; blue anodized surfaces on instrument panel bezels, center console trim and door spears; Hydro Blue Sport embroidery on the bucket seats; and a blue Ram logo on the headrest. These color accents pop out even more against a black headliner.

The Hydro Blue Sport edition will be available with a crew cab, short-bed body style and a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine. Customers can opt for either a two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive system.

The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will go on sale at dealers sometime this month. There will only be 2,000 samples, each of which will have a starting price of $46,060. There will also be an additional $1,395 destination charge.