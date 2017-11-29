2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography Release Date, Specs, Price News: SUV Is All About the Luxury

Land Rover A promotional image for the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography.

Land Rover has unveiled the most luxurious version of its full-size SUV — the Range Rover SVAutobiography.

Built and hand-finished by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations, the SVAutobiography sits on the long wheelbase version of the 2018 Range Rover. It is equipped with unprecedented levels of luxury, comfort and technology features.

The rear doors, which can be opened with just a touch of a button, reveal Executive Class rear seats that can recline up to 40 degrees. Along with deep seat foam and ample legroom, the rear seats also provide hot stone massages with heated calf and foot rests.

Passengers can relax with a center console that extends throughout the cabin, electrically deployable rear tables and 10-inch touchscreen displays with 4G Wi-Fi connectivity. There is also a small refrigerator that can house two wine bottles. Furthermore, there is a unique timepiece by Zenith which is inspired by the Elite 6150 watch.

Overall, the automaker's goal is to provide both driver and passengers with a first-class customer experience.

"The Range Rover SVAutobiography is the epitome of luxury, comfort and refinement. Our standard bearer for quality and precision exemplifies the attention to detail and sophistication that has been a hallmark of most of our luxurious SUV stretching back almost 50 years," said Gerry McGovern, chief design officer at Land Rover.

Apart from these luxurious offerings, the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography will also be available with several powertrains. Customers can opt for a 4.4-liter V8 diesel engine that delivers 339 horsepower or a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces 565 horsepower.

A plug-in hybrid model will also be released at a later date. The powertrain comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. It yields 398 horsepower and has an all-electric driving range of up to 31 miles.

The 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography is now available to order with a starting price of £167,850 or about $224,000. Deliveries are expected to begin sometime in early 2018.

In the meantime, the luxurious Range Rover SVAutobiography will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2017.