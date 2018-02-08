2018 San Francisco 49ers Free Agency News: Team Might Release Celek, Kittle

Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium, Sept. 21, 2017.

Since the beginning of the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers has been the subject of free agency discussions, with many citing that free agency is one of its most viable options if the team wants to improve its position this 2018.

In a recent article, Niners Nation noted that the San Francisco 49ers would need a cornerback, and David Amerson seems to be the best option. Amerson came from the Oakland Raiders and was elected to be released when the team made its first roster move by hiring Jon Gruden. Back in 2016, Amerson signed with the Oakland Raiders a five-year, $34-million contract extension. When the 2018 waivers process started last Monday, Amerson immediately became a free agent, which was not surprising considering he's a veteran.

Since his release from the Oakland Raiders, several teams have taken interest in Amerson, including the Chicago Bears. This could be a strong indication that he'll be a great addition to the San Francisco 49ers should the team decide to take him in. On Wednesday, NFL correspondent Ian Rapoport tweeted, "Free agent CB David Amerson, released yesterday by the #Raiders, is already garnering serious interest. He's visiting the #Bears tomorrow, source said. Other FA visits are scheduled."

Right now, what the San Francisco 49ers need is a physically big cornerback, and that's what Amerson is. Standing 6'1" and weighing 205 pounds, there is no doubt he is a perfect fit for the 49ers defense.

Meanwhile, Niners Nation also noted the team's need to upgrade from George Kittle and Garrett Celek. The publication noted that While Celek cannot be an amazing receiver, he's a clutch in the red zone and has proven himself valuable for the team. Kittle has also proven himself very promising, having played on 592 offensive snaps. However, both were responsible for some dropped passes so chances of them ending up as free agents are still there.