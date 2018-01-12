2018 Super Bowl LII Predictions: Who Will Win In The NFL and AFC Divisions?

Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the team could have a chance to play at the Super Bowl 52 next month.

With only four teams left in the two NFL conferences, football fans are now speculating how the 52nd Super Bowl Championship will turn out in early February.

At the quarterfinals of the National Football Conference, the Minnesota Vikings will face New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 15. The winner in their upcoming match for their Divisional Round will face the winner in the match-up between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The winner in the semi-final match will be pitted against the winner of the American Football Conference, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will face Jacksonville Jaguars while New England Patriots will play against the Tennessee Titans in their respective divisions.

While reports claimed that no team managed to win the Super Bowl while playing in their home stadium, the Vikings reportedly has a good chance to break that record if they manage to win in their upcoming matches. If they succeed in winning in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals, they can face the AFC winner at their home turf at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Other predictions claimed that the Steelers will be able to snatch the victory against the Jaguars, while the Patriots will give the Titans a hard time to win in their division. This could mean that the Steelers and the Patriots will see themselves as opponents in the AFC title game.

On the other hand, the defending NFC champions Falcons will have an easy victory against the Eagles, while the Vikings will enjoy a home field advantage over the Saints. This will bring the Falcons and the Vikings in the final match to determine who among them will play in this year's Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl LII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, where Justin Timberlake will reportedly perform at the halftime show.