2018 Super Bowl News: Justin Timberlake Reveals Halftime Show Details

Reuters/Luke Macgregor U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London.

Justin Timberlake has finally shared some important details on the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and fans will surely be disappointed.

Justin Timberlake's fans should probably start their countdown because the singer's upcoming performance during the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show is almost at hand. With this being said, as the hour of the event approaches, his fans grow even more curious as to which names will the "Filthy" singer bring out as a surprise. But from his most recent press conference, it looks like some fans will be in for quite a disappointment.

With Justin Timberlake being the performer in the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, many had believed that the singer would bring in the members of his former boy group 'NSYNC for a surprise reunion. The last time the group had reunited was back in 2013 when Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since then, fans have been clamoring for another reunion, but the singer had finally revealed his surprise guests and it definitely isn't 'NSYNC.

"To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests," Timberlake said. "We talked about it a lot. There was a whole list...I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard, from 'N Sync to Jay to Chris Stapleton to Janet. But this year, I'm just excited, my band, the Tennessee Kids, they're my special guests and I'm excited this year to rock the stage. So it's gonna be a lot of fun," he added.

With that being said, the singer's statement also turned down the rumors that Janet Jackson will appear on the halftime show. It should be remembered that back in 2004, when Janet Jackson headlined the show, she and Timberlake had been involved in the controversial "nipplegate" scandal when the latter suddenly exposed Jackson's breast.

Apart from Justin Timberlake's headlining of the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, P!nk had also been tasked with singing the national anthem.