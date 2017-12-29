TV Asahi Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming super sentai series, “Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger,” airing on TV Asahi in February 2018.

The Red Ranger has often been the designated leader of a troop of metal-armored heroes in the long-running Super Sentai franchise. But what happens when there are two of them in the same series, each bearing polar opposite goals and ideals?

This will be the case in the upcoming 2018 super sentai series, "Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger," wherein instead of having a clearly defined battle between the good guys in spandex and an evil organization, there will be a third faction just as determined to battle for dominance.

According to reports as translated by The Tokusatsu Network, the next super sentai series will be challenging the norm by having two active ranger teams alternately fight and help each other as they strive to achieve both individual and common goals.

Each team will be comprised of three members led by two different Red Rangers. The Kaito Sentai Lupinrangers, just as their name says, is a group of phantom thieves whose main goal is to restore an important person that has been lost in the past.

On the other hand, the Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger will be comprised of members serving under the International Special Police, and whose main aim is to fight for justice and an ideal future.

The main source of conflict will be the so-called Lupin Collection, which is a collection of items that have been left behind by the legendary gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin. This collection is believed to have the ability to either bestow prosperity upon the human race or cause its total destruction.

It has previously been rumored that the two teams may have separate but intertwining stories during the first half of the series. However, as their paths continue to collide, their ideals may soon converge to ultimately fight against a common enemy, the Gangler Crime Syndicate.

"Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger," premieres on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m. JST, replacing the ongoing super sentai series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger," in TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.