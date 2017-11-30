2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Release Date, Specs, Price News: Sporty Trim for SUV Announced

Volkswagen A promotional image for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen has announced that it is offering the R-Line package for the 2018 Tiguan. The new trim gives the compact crossover a sportier and even more dynamic appearance — both inside and out.

According to the German automaker, the R-Line package will be available for the 2018 Tiguan SEL and the SEL Premium models. It is priced at $1,795 and $1,495, respectively.

The performance-inspired treatment will add 19-inch "Trenton" aluminum-alloy wheel to the Tiguan SEL and 20-inch "Braselton" aluminum-alloy wheels to the Tiguan SEL Premium.

Both models will come with further enhancements to the exterior including R-Line badging, body color wheel arch extensions and side skirts. The SEL and SEL Premium will also receive unique front and rear bumpers which come with fancier front intakes and a glossy black diffuser in the rear.

Meanwhile, for the cabin, the sporty trim will set itself apart with the R-Line logo appearing on the start screen of the compact crossover's infotainment system. Other design elements for the interior will include an R-Line steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, the R-Line logo on the door sills and a black headliner.

Unfortunately, the R-Line package will not come with any performance upgrades. Like the standard 2018 Tiguan model, the trim will be powered by a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The compact crossover comes standard with a front-wheel drive but customers availing the R-Line trim can opt for the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is currently available to purchase at dealers. The SEL has a starting price of $32,550 while the price for the SEL Premium starts at $36,250. Meanwhile, the R-Line package is scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of 2018.

In the meantime, the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show from Dec. 1 to 10.