2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Performers

REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski The Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, is seen in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Spetember 27, 2017.

Feb. 25 marks the conclusion of the 2018 Winter Olympics and, with that, a grand closing ceremony is to be expected. Similar to the opening ceremony, the host country of South Korea will be showcasing the land's heritage and the best talents that it has to offer.

As reported by the Associated Press, the K-Pop band EXO will be among the performers of the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics. One of EXO's singers, Suho, stated that the South Korean group is motivated to perform at a high level due to the honor of being picked as the performers for the closing ceremonies. Additionally, the group had witnessed past ceremonies and are drawing inspiration from them.

Furthermore, Suho also revealed that he is filled with a lot of emotions due to the opportunity granted to him and his group, and that the performance that EXO will be delivering may bring them to tears by the time that they have finished.

However, EXO will not be the only performers at the closing ceremony, with fellow K-Pop star CL having the honors of showcasing her singing, rapping, and dancing chops as well. CL was a former member of a K-Pop girl band, 2NE1, which became a hit in the United States before their eventual split in 2016. Despite her former affiliation with 2NE1, CL, whose real name is Lee Chae-rin, is now living in Los Angeles, California.

As for what is expected to occur during the closing ceremonies, the director of the PyeongChang festivities Oh Jang-hwan hinted that the event will highlight and emphasize the accomplishments of the athletes who participated in the Winter Olympics. Oh revealed the theme of the closing ceremonies as "Next Wave," which will urge audiences to "look towards the future."

On top of that, the program will integrate a lot of South Korean antics and humor, coupled with the country's sense of fun.

The closing ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics premiere on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.