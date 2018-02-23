2018 Winter Olympics News: Expected Medal Count For USA Expected To Be Down From Previous Games

Top spot in medal count seemingly out of reach now for U.S.A.

Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon The U.S. delegation of athletes parades their flag at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

Team U.S.A. is going on a run just ahead of the conclusion of the Winter Olympics.

Though there are only a few more days left in the event, the U.S. squad has now managed to bust through the 20-medal barrier.

This recent run has helped make the projected final outcome for Team U.S.A. better, with a report from Business Insider noting that the final medal count is now expected to end up at 26.

It is worth noting though that even if Team U.S.A. manages to hit that number, the final count will still fall short of the team's efforts in 2014 when the medal total sat at 28.

It also seems like first place in the medal count is out of reach for U.S.A..

According to the chart that can be seen in this article from CBS Sports, Norway is well ahead of the pack with 36 medals, and it is hard to see any other country managing to catch up to them with the end of the games fast approaching.

Should Team U.S.A. manage to hit their expected final medal count, they have a small chance at climbing all the way up to second place in the total tally. Still, with Canada and Germany holding a decent lead over the U.S. in the medal count, a second-place finish for the red, white and blue seems unlikely.

The good news for Team U.S.A. is that they appear to be in prime position to finish no lower than fourth place.

Even if Team U.S.A. falls short of first place in the medal count in Pyeongchang, South Korea, things can still turn out differently once the games move to Beijing, China, in 2022.

More news about where Team U.S.A. will end up in the final medal standings of the 2018 Winter Olympics should be made available in the near future.